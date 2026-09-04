HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT):

0115 GAUFF INTO THIRD Cincinnati Open champion Coco ​Gauff faced some trouble eliminating Spain's Paula Badosa, ultimately securing a commanding 6-4 7-6(5) ​victory. The American fourth seed and 2023 U.S. Open winner continues ‌her ​path to the third round, where she will face Spaniard Cristina Bucsa.

0050 JOVIC BEATS JONES American 14th-seed Iva Jovic defeated British Francesca Jones 6-4 6-4. She will face Alexandra Eala from the Philippines next.

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Noskova sails past Tararudee into ‌US Open third round 0049 DE MINAUR OUT

Australian sixth-seed Alex de Minaur was stunned by Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp who clinched a three-set 6-4 7-4 6-2 victory to move into the third ‌round. 2232 ANDREEVA BEATS LYS

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva eased into the third round after sweeping past German Eva Lys with a 6-0 6-2 victory. The 19-year-old Russian will next face Czech Nikola Bartunkova. 2146 COBOLLI ADVANCES

Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli beat Australian Tristan Schoolkate 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5, coming back from a set down to secure his place in the third round. 2104 MUSETTI SHOCKED BY SWEENY

The Italian 13th seed, Lorenzo Musetti, suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Australian Dane Sweeny, who ⁠claimed a 3-6 ​6-1 6-2 6-2 victory. 1954 EALA TRIUMPHS OVER OLIINYKOVA

Philippine 17th ⁠seed and Washington Open champion Alexandra Eala secured a spot in the third round after beating Oleksandra Oliinykova from Ukraine 6-1 6-4. 1948 FRITZ ADVANCES

American ninth seed Taylor Fritz cruised past Mattia Bellucci 6-0 6-1 6-1 to advance to the third ⁠round. The Washington Open winner will face Argentinian 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo who survived a five-set thriller against German Jan-Lennard Struff to clinch a 5-7 7-5 4-6 6-2 6-3 win in a nearly four-hour contest. 1842 ANISIMOVA BEATS TAGGER

American ​10th seed Amanda Anisimova was taken the distance before defeating Austrian Lili Tagger 6-3 3-6 6-1. 1827 AUGER-ALIASSIME OUT

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a semi-finalist last year, was stunned by Karen Khachanov ⁠as the Russian recovered from losing the first set to claim a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-2 win and reach the third round. 1745 OSAKA ADVANCES

The 13th seed Naomi Osaka looked set for a comfortable victory after racing through the opening set and moving ⁠within ​a game of the match at 5-3 in the second, but Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova fought back to force a decider before Osaka regained control to seal a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win. 1730 MERTENS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Belgium's Elise Mertens endured a tough second-set battle against Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva, but the 23rd seed managed to book a spot in the third round with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory. 1620 ⁠SWIATEK DOMINATES

Iga Swiatek displayed complete control as the 2022 champion dispatched Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-3 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Polish eighth seed sealed the victory in one hour and ⁠10 minutes. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York ⁠under mostly clear skies, with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

9-Taylor Fritz v Mattia Bellucci (Italy) Paula Badosa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Quentin Halys (France) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Karen Khachanov (Russia) Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) ‌v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Gael Monfils (France) v 14-Learner ‌Tien (U.S.) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)