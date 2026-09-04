US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout

​U.S. auto ‌safety agency NHTSA ​is evaluating Tesla's rollout ‌of Cybercab robotaxis, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as the ‌electric vehicle maker started offering ‌rides in limited areas of Austin, Texas. The Cybercab is a ⁠two-seater ​autonomous ⁠vehicle without a steering wheel, pedals ⁠or mirrors - features that federal ​safety norms typically require.

"NHTSA is ⁠in contact with Tesla and ⁠is ​evaluating the situation," the spokesperson for the National ⁠Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters, ⁠without ⁠offering further details.