Tennis-Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 07:01 IST
Tennis-Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Learner ​Tien brought the curtain down ​on Gael Monfils' ‌Grand Slam ​career on Thursday as the American youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3 6-4 6-3 ‌in a clash of generations to reach the U.S. Open third round.

Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the ‌first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay ‌in New York, but the wildcard's run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half his age. On a muggy evening on the main ⁠showcourt, ​Monfils appeared drained ⁠towards the end of the first set and turned to the crowd for ⁠inspiration, but 14th seed Tien was unfazed and tightened his grip on ​the contest.

With the opening set in the bag, 20-year-old Tien ⁠continued to dictate proceedings in the next, absorbing Monfils' bursts of aggression to ⁠clinch ​it and edge closer to the third round for a meeting with Czech Jakub Mensik. Monfils made a final, emotion-fuelled charge ⁠in the third set with some trademark shotmaking, but Tien stood his ⁠ground and ⁠sealed victory before warmly embracing the French showman who will retire at the end of the year.

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