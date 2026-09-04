One person rescued alive from tunnel, Nepal lawmaker says
Sept 4 - One person has been rescued alive from a tunnel in Nepal, nine days after catastrophic flooding, while another is also being brought out, a lawmaker said on Friday.
Sept 4 - One person has been rescued alive from a tunnel in Nepal, nine days after catastrophic flooding, while another is also being brought out, a lawmaker said on Friday.
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