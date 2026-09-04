Philippine court issues warrant for VP Duterte's arrest in grave threats case

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 13:18 IST
Philippine court issues warrant for VP Duterte's arrest in grave threats case

A Philippine court on ​Friday ordered the arrest of ​Vice President Sara Duterte ‌in connection with ​a criminal case accusing her of making threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first ‌lady, and a former House speaker. A trial court issued a warrant for Duterte's arrest in the case involving three counts of grave threats, according ‌to a court order that also set bail at 120,000 pesos ($1,900) ‌for each count.

"Regardless of the question on jurisdiction, she has no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies," Duterte's lawyer said ⁠in ​a statement. The case ⁠stems from Duterte's remarks in November 2024 that she had spoken with an assassin ⁠and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife and his cousin, who at ​the time was speaker of the Philippine House, if she were ⁠killed. She has denied threatening them.

The alleged threats are also among the allegations ⁠included in ​the impeachment complaint against Duterte, who is being tried before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. A conviction could remove her ⁠from office and derail her presidential bid in 2028. Duterte is also accused ⁠of misusing public ⁠funds while vice president and during her time as education minister. She has denied any wrongdoing.

($1 = 62.5890 Philippine ‌pesos)

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