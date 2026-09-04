France to give more than €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 14:12 IST
France to give more than €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers

​France on Friday announced more ​than €1 billion ($1.16 billion) ‌in aid ​for farmers after record heatwaves and drought caused major damage to crops, pastures ‌and water supplies.

The support comes as the government is working on a politically perilous budget for next year, with Paris ‌seeking to keep the deficit under control ahead of a ‌2027 presidential election. "One billion euros represents a massive effort given the current budgetary context," Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told reporters.

About half of the package, ⁠at €520 ​million, will ⁠be used to provide rapid payments after weather damage, she said. The aid ⁠plan also creates a local recovery fund to help farms buy ​seeds, plant and animal feed after droughts have left farmland ⁠parched. Further measures include land-tax relief, help with social-security payments and ⁠fuel ​subsidy.

France's main farmers' union, the FNSEA, said agricultural production losses this summer would surpass €10 billion, with more than €5 billion ⁠already estimated for both livestock and crop sectors. Another heatwave is expected ⁠this ⁠week in the European Union's largest farm producer.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026