France to give more than €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers
France on Friday announced more than €1 billion ($1.16 billion) in aid for farmers after record heatwaves and drought caused major damage to crops, pastures and water supplies.
The support comes as the government is working on a politically perilous budget for next year, with Paris seeking to keep the deficit under control ahead of a 2027 presidential election. "One billion euros represents a massive effort given the current budgetary context," Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told reporters.
About half of the package, at €520 million, will be used to provide rapid payments after weather damage, she said. The aid plan also creates a local recovery fund to help farms buy seeds, plant and animal feed after droughts have left farmland parched. Further measures include land-tax relief, help with social-security payments and fuel subsidy.
France's main farmers' union, the FNSEA, said agricultural production losses this summer would surpass €10 billion, with more than €5 billion already estimated for both livestock and crop sectors. Another heatwave is expected this week in the European Union's largest farm producer.