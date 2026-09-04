France to give more than €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers

​France on Friday announced more ​than €1 billion ($1.16 billion) ‌in aid ​for farmers after record heatwaves and drought caused major damage to crops, pastures ‌and water supplies.

The support comes as the government is working on a politically perilous budget for next year, with Paris ‌seeking to keep the deficit under control ahead of a ‌2027 presidential election. "One billion euros represents a massive effort given the current budgetary context," Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told reporters.

About half of the package, ⁠at €520 ​million, will ⁠be used to provide rapid payments after weather damage, she said. The aid ⁠plan also creates a local recovery fund to help farms buy ​seeds, plant and animal feed after droughts have left farmland ⁠parched. Further measures include land-tax relief, help with social-security payments and ⁠fuel ​subsidy.

France's main farmers' union, the FNSEA, said agricultural production losses this summer would surpass €10 billion, with more than €5 billion ⁠already estimated for both livestock and crop sectors. Another heatwave is expected ⁠this ⁠week in the European Union's largest farm producer.