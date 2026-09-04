Americans evacuated after Mozambique wildlife camp attack, source says

At least three Americans were evacuated after suspected ​insurgents attacked a camp in a wildlife reserve ​in northern Mozambique, a source ‌familiar with the ​incident said. The Mozambican independent English-language digital publication Zitamar News first reported the incident late on Thursday, suggesting there had been some fatalities. Regional analyst ‌Tertius Jacobs said he believed insurgents had abducted a number of civilians. None of the reports could be verified.

Mozambique has been battling an Islamic State-linked insurgency in the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, ‌a conflict that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands. A U.S. State Department ‌spokesperson said the U.S. Embassy in Mozambique was aware of an attack on a hunting lodge close to the Niassa Special Reserve, near Cabo Delgado, but did not confirm whether any Americans were affected.

The source, who declined to be named ⁠because of ​the sensitivity of the matter, ⁠said the camp had been burned but there were no confirmed fatalities. The source said the three Americans had been out ⁠hunting when the attack occurred, and that staff had fled and Mozambique's military had responded. The Mozambican government did ​not respond to a request for comment.

The State Department had warned its citizens not to ⁠travel to Niassa Special Reserve for any reason, adding that terrorists had targeted upscale hunting lodges in and near the area and taken ⁠hostages. Big-game ​hunting in the reserve, which runs from May to November, often draws hunting parties from the U.S.

Jacobs, an analyst at Focus Group, which monitors the insurgency, said the attack took place ⁠near Marangira village in Niassa province, and that insurgents had abducted several civilians and looted supplies before withdrawing ⁠towards Cabo Delgado. He said available ⁠information corroborated reports that three Americans had been affected, but that casualty figures and the number of those abducted remained unverified.