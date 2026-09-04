Hybrid attacks ahead of German state election are 'no coincidence,' says ministry
The fact that a series of hybrid attacks have taken place just days before a state election in Saxony-Anhalt is "no coincidence," a spokesperson for the German interior ministry said on Friday. "In the context of the upcoming elections ... there is an expectation that this may increase," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference.
A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the number of attacks that had been foiled or that were not successful were "a sign of how our security measures work – and that they do work".