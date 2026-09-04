Hybrid attacks ahead of German state election are 'no coincidence,' says ministry

​The fact ​that ‌a series of hybrid ​attacks have taken place ‌just days before a state election in Saxony-Anhalt is "no coincidence," a ‌spokesperson for the German interior ‌ministry said on Friday. "In the context of the upcoming elections ... ⁠there ​is ⁠an expectation that this may increase," the ⁠spokesperson said at a regular news ​conference.

A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich ⁠Merz said the number of attacks ⁠that ​had been foiled or that were not ⁠successful were "a sign of how our ⁠security ⁠measures work – and that they do work".