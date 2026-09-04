Half of VW's job cuts will be in Germany, supervisory board member says

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 15:33 IST
Half of VW's job cuts will be in Germany, supervisory board member says

Lower Saxony's ​state premier Olaf Lies ​said on ‌Friday that ​around half of Volkswagen's 50,000 job cuts will be in ‌Germany and that there is no agreement on plant closures. Stopping car production at plants such as Emden ‌or Hanover, both in his northern German state, ‌is unimaginable, and there is a chance to retain production at German plants by looking at other perspectives, ⁠said ​Lies, who ⁠is a member of the group's supervisory board.

"The day before ⁠yesterday, there was talk of closing the plants. With ​the decision (on the group's future), there is ⁠an opportunity to create prospects both in car manufacturing and, where ⁠that ​might not be possible, through other ways," Lies said. The group's supervisory board, of which ⁠Lies is a member, on Thursday struck a turnaround ⁠agreement ⁠that puts the focus on job cuts and averted a clash between major ‌stakeholders.

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