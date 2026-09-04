Half of VW's job cuts will be in Germany, supervisory board member says
Lower Saxony's state premier Olaf Lies said on Friday that around half of Volkswagen's 50,000 job cuts will be in Germany and that there is no agreement on plant closures. Stopping car production at plants such as Emden or Hanover, both in his northern German state, is unimaginable, and there is a chance to retain production at German plants by looking at other perspectives, said Lies, who is a member of the group's supervisory board.
"The day before yesterday, there was talk of closing the plants. With the decision (on the group's future), there is an opportunity to create prospects both in car manufacturing and, where that might not be possible, through other ways," Lies said. The group's supervisory board, of which Lies is a member, on Thursday struck a turnaround agreement that puts the focus on job cuts and averted a clash between major stakeholders.