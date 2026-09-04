Weeks after mass abduction, Nigerian families seek news from kidnappers, action from government

Two weeks after gunmen raided the northwestern Nigerian village of Dekera, killing dozens and kidnapping hundreds, residents and family members say they have heard nothing from the kidnappers and seen little action from the ‌government.

Mass kidnappings for ransom are relatively common across much of northern Nigeria, but the coordinated August 22 attack on communities in north-central Niger state was one of the biggest in recent years, underscoring the extent of insecurity as the country heads towards an election next year. "We haven't heard anything from the kidnappers since the abduction," Isa Zaki, ‌a Dekera resident with 10 members of his extended family among those seized, told Reuters by telephone.

Zaki said years of insecurity had already resulted in ‌local schools and markets closing, but residents were increasingly desperate after the August attack, which he said had killed dozens and resulted in much of Dekera being burned. "People have fled, soldiers have taken over the town, houses have been burnt, there is nowhere to live, and it is raining," he said. "It's been sadness over sadness since the abduction."

"NO ONE IS TELLING US ANYTHING" Residents say about 600 people, ⁠mostly women, ​children and older people, were abducted in ⁠Dekera and nearby Gidan-Zana and Sabon Gida communities in the raid. At least 40 residents were also killed, they said.

Authorities have not commented on the number of hostages or deaths, but President Bola Tinubu ⁠has ordered security agencies to rescue the hostages. "We have no update yet. When we have, we will share accordingly," said Wasiu Abiodun, Niger state police spokesperson.

Civil servant Habibu Salihu said his ​sister gave birth a week before she, her husband and three children, including the newborn, were kidnapped. Salihu said seven other family members were killed ⁠and he saw his sister breastfeeding her child in a video of hostages released by the kidnappers soon after the attack, but has had no news since then.

"We have no information on what is going ⁠on. ​No one is telling us anything and we have no idea what action the government is taking to rescue the hostages," he said. 'OUR HOUSES ARE NOTHING BUT ASHES'

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but analysts suspect a breakaway sect in the area of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which usually operates in ⁠north-eastern Nigeria, was involved. Local authorities in north-eastern Benin have confirmed a number of people fled into the country after the incident but they gave no details on ⁠numbers.

Residents say the deployment of soldiers has ⁠brought some relief, but families are still homeless and growing increasingly hungry. "Our town has been burnt," said Aminu Inuwa, who lost two brothers in the raid. "I have only one shirt, no food to eat, nothing else and our houses are nothing ‌but ashes."