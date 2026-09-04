TASS says Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, Kremlin declines comment

Russian state ​news agency TASS said the two U.S. envoys seeking ​to end the war between Russia and ‌Ukraine would ​visit both countries on Saturday and Sunday, but the Kremlin declined to comment.

TASS did not identify its source. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, last ‌visited Moscow in January, when they held four hours of late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"I wouldn't make any announcements right now, but we will inform you when these contacts take place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked ‌about the TASS report. Witkoff and Kushner have yet to visit Ukraine, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday ‌that Trump's representatives were expected in Moscow and Kyiv in the coming days.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that discussions on the Ukraine part of the trip were still taking place, and the teams had spoken about Sunday as a possible date. "The Russians don't want them ⁠to visit ​Kyiv and are trying to make ⁠them change the plan," the source added.

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year-old war, the deadliest ⁠in Europe since World War Two. Peskov said the position that Putin set out in a speech two years ago - that Ukraine should cede ​the entire territory of four regions claimed by Russia and abandon its plan to join NATO - was "unshakeable".

Ukraine ⁠refuses to surrender land that it has successfully defended at huge cost, and rejects such terms as tantamount to surrender. Putin said on Thursday there was ⁠a ​chance of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. But he added that Kyiv's warning to foreign airlines this week to avoid Russian airspace amounted to a threat that would make talks more difficult.

The last U.S.-mediated ⁠talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in February, shortly before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Peskov ⁠said the possibility of ⁠eventually reaching a peace settlement could not be ruled out, but the necessary basis for this did not exist right now.

"The work continues, and the contacts continue," he said.