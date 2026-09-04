Lululemon shares dive as forecast cut spotlights challenges facing new CEO

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 17:29 IST
Lululemon shares dive as forecast cut spotlights challenges facing new CEO

Shares ​of Lululemon Athletica fell about 20% in premarket ​trading on Friday after the sportswear maker ‌cut ​its full-year forecast for a second time, underscoring the string of challenges that await incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill. Known for its high-priced stretchy pants and athletic tops, Lululemon ‌has struggled to contain shrinking margins and worsening brand perception. O'Neill, who takes over on September 8, will have to chart a recovery for a company hit by merchandising missteps, an over-reliance on promotions and market-share loss to new rivals.

The firm's ‌shares were trading at about $96.91 before the bell, and if losses hold, Lululemon would lose about $2.8 billion in ‌market value, deepening the stock's year-to-date decline to about 41.5%. Revenue in the Americas, the company's largest market, fell 8% from a year earlier in the second quarter, compared to a 1% increase the previous year, with the firm struggling to reignite demand as inflationary pressures impacted ⁠consumer spending.

Telsey ​Advisory analysts also said ⁠while Lululemon was "chasing styles" that were working, it still has work to do to "elevate the assortment on a broad basis." TOUGH TURNAROUND

The ⁠deteriorating demand has raised questions about how quickly O'Neill, a former Nike executive, can engineer a recovery. While analysts said broad-based declines ​across businesses make it difficult to have confidence in the near-term, some also expressed uncertainty in long-term recovery.

The ⁠downbeat results are "apt to unnerve meaningfully even longer-term-oriented investors examining the name," Brian Nagel, analyst at Oppenheimer Research, said in a note, adding that investors ⁠should ​await an initial game plan from O'Neill before considering a more constructive stance on shares. While Lululemon plans to increase marketing spending in the second half to rebuild brand appeal, Telsey Advisory analysts cautioned such efforts could ⁠take time to reengage consumers meaningfully.

Analysts also argued the retailer continues to operate a cost structure built for growth despite ⁠declining sales, with store square ⁠footage increasing 11% from a year earlier in the quarter. Lululemon's shares were trading at about 11.50 times forward earnings, compared with 20.76 for peers Nike and 13.41 for Adidas.

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