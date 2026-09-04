Motor racing-FIA appeal court strips Gasly of Monaco podium and reinstates Hadjar

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 16:23 IST
Motor racing-FIA appeal court strips Gasly of Monaco podium and reinstates Hadjar

​Formula One's governing ​body on ‌Friday reinstated ​Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to third place ‌at last June's Monaco Grand Prix and demoted Alpine's Pierre Gasly for the second ‌time. Gasly finished third on track on ‌June 7 but was demoted to seventh when two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding ⁠were ​applied post-race, ⁠with fellow Frenchman Hadjar promoted to third.

That decision ⁠was overturned after a right to ​review on June 12, stewards accepting Renault-owned ⁠Alpine's evidence that there had been a ⁠timekeeping ​error. The FIA's International Court of Appeal then met last month ⁠to hear a McLaren and Red Bull challenge, ⁠with ⁠the verdict issued ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

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