Soccer-Women's Champions League draw pits Arsenal against Barca, Lyon

Arsenal have been drawn against ​title-holders Barcelona and eight-time winners ​OL Lyonnes in the ‌league phase ​of the Women's Champions League on Friday. The London club, who won the European title ‌in 2025 before losing in the semi-finals to Lyon last season, will travel to Barcelona, Paris FC and Inter Milan, while hosting Lyon, ‌Benfica and Danish side HB Koge.

Barcelona enter the campaign in a ‌period of transition following the close-season departures of key players including Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo and Ona Batlle. The Spanish side will host Paris FC and ⁠Servette ​FCCF along with ⁠Arsenal while Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Koge await on the road. Chelsea manager Sonia ⁠Bompastor will return to former club Lyon, with her side also set ​for trips to Swedish team BK Hacken and Belgium's OH ⁠Leuven. The English side host Paris St-Germain, Roma and league phase debutants Austria Wien.

Women's ⁠Super ​League champions Manchester City will play PSG, Real Madrid and Austria Wien at home, alongside away fixtures against Bayern, Hacken ⁠and Inter Milan. The opening fixtures take place on September 22, with the ⁠league phase ⁠concluding on December 16. The knockout playoffs begin in February 2027, culminating in the final in Warsaw in ‌May.