White House arcade games invite players to block border 'siege', fill Trump Accounts

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 20:38 IST
White House arcade games invite players to block border 'siege', fill Trump Accounts

The White ​House has released a new "arcade" ​website where users ‌play ​1980s-style video games that block "the coming horde" at the U.S.-Mexico border, fill ‌Trump Accounts for children and pursue other priorities of President Donald Trump. "CAN'T STOP WINNING. ..Build the wall. Deport. Fill a ‌Trump Account," the White House posted on X, announcing ‌the gaming site's debut on Thursday.

The site features five retro-style games with one more "coming soon." In the "Build the Wall" game, players ⁠facing ​a "zombie border siege" ⁠stack Tetris-style bricks to "protect the border from the coming horde." When ⁠the bricks pile up, the screen flashes the message "border ​breached".

In a separate game called "Rio Run," players maneuver ⁠a white figure to "patrol the line along the river," moving to block ⁠and ​deport figures appearing to depict immigrants. In other games, players can catch money to fill Trump Accounts, ⁠the investment plan for children, sort school lunches "to Make ⁠America ⁠Healthy Again" and fly a bald eagle through obstacles along the National Mall.

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