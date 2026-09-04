White House arcade games invite players to block border 'siege', fill Trump Accounts
The White House has released a new "arcade" website where users play 1980s-style video games that block "the coming horde" at the U.S.-Mexico border, fill Trump Accounts for children and pursue other priorities of President Donald Trump. "CAN'T STOP WINNING. ..Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account," the White House posted on X, announcing the gaming site's debut on Thursday.
The site features five retro-style games with one more "coming soon." In the "Build the Wall" game, players facing a "zombie border siege" stack Tetris-style bricks to "protect the border from the coming horde." When the bricks pile up, the screen flashes the message "border breached".
In a separate game called "Rio Run," players maneuver a white figure to "patrol the line along the river," moving to block and deport figures appearing to depict immigrants. In other games, players can catch money to fill Trump Accounts, the investment plan for children, sort school lunches "to Make America Healthy Again" and fly a bald eagle through obstacles along the National Mall.