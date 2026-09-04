Drought hits Czech hops prized by Pilsner brewers

After a punishing summer, growers of ​the aromatic Czech Saaz hops used in Pilsner ​lagers worldwide are looking for new ‌varieties ​and irrigation systems to boost their flagging harvests.

Rainfall levels were 60% below normal this year, and record-high temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) damaged crops, Jiri Smetana, ‌chairman of the Hops Growers Union of the Czech Republic, told Reuters. "This season was extremely dry and with extremely high temperatures," Smetana said at a hop yard at Steknik near the town of Zatec, whose German name, Saaz, is ‌also used by the dominant variety of hops.

"We expect a drop in yield by 25% to 30% against ‌the long-term average" for Saaz, he said. CROP IS LESS POTENT AND LESS BITTER

The average total harvest of all varieties is around 6,500 tons, but this year, farmers would be "happy if it starts with a 5," Smetana said. The less vigorous crop is less potent and less ⁠bitter - meaning ​brewers had to use more ⁠of the diminished output to get their beers up to scratch.

Breweries will be able to cope due to pre-stocking and pre-contracting, but another ⁠poor harvest next year would cause real problems, Smetana said. About 80% of Czech hops are exported, with China the main market ahead ​of Japan.

Hop growers are increasingly focusing on experimental varieties, such as the Saaz Shine which can withstand ⁠drier climates. It is currently only grown in a small area but growers are hoping it will catch on. "This year has truly been ⁠a ​test for these varieties. We will see how the drought resistance has worked, but so far, on the plantation, it looks quite good," Smetana said.

"The problem is that Saaz is traditional for many customers ... The Japanese, ⁠Chinese customers who are key export customers for Czech hops, look at new varieties with some distrust." Growers are ⁠building small reservoirs close ⁠to plantations, and pinning their hopes on plans for a major new dam — still 15 years from completion according to the latest estimates.

Other long-term plans include experiments with genetic modification ‌and fine tuning ‌Saaz itself for drought and temperature resistance.