Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 20:55 IST
Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

WNBA Commissioner Cathy ​Engelbert will retire ​at the ‌end of ​2026 after seven years in the role, the league ‌said on Friday. Engelbert oversaw the league's most substantial franchise expansion to date – from 12 to 18 ‌teams by 2030 – and her work in ‌negotiating media rights and collective bargaining agreements led to historic salary increases and benefits for WNBA players.

"I ⁠retire ​knowing we ⁠have built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than ⁠we could have imagined," Engelbert said in a ​press release. "I am grateful to the WNBA ⁠and NBA team owners and staff, players, investors, fans ⁠and ​the powerhouse league office staff, who believed in what this league could ⁠become.

"I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism for ⁠the ⁠future of the WNBA, with the best yet to come."

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026