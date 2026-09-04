Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

WNBA Commissioner Cathy ​Engelbert will retire ​at the ‌end of ​2026 after seven years in the role, the league ‌said on Friday. Engelbert oversaw the league's most substantial franchise expansion to date – from 12 to 18 ‌teams by 2030 – and her work in ‌negotiating media rights and collective bargaining agreements led to historic salary increases and benefits for WNBA players.

"I ⁠retire ​knowing we ⁠have built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than ⁠we could have imagined," Engelbert said in a ​press release. "I am grateful to the WNBA ⁠and NBA team owners and staff, players, investors, fans ⁠and ​the powerhouse league office staff, who believed in what this league could ⁠become.

"I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism for ⁠the ⁠future of the WNBA, with the best yet to come."