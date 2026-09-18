Soccer-Kane proud of achievements, not giving too much thought to Ballon d'Or  

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 11:28 IST
Soccer-Kane proud of achievements, not giving too much thought to Ballon d'Or  

Harry Kane described the 2025-26 campaign ​as the best season of ​his life after scoring ‌73 goals ​for Bayern Munich and England, and while his performances have made him a leading candidate for ‌the Ballon d'Or he says he is not focused on individual awards. No English player has won the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 and ‌Kane is up against tough competition with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe ‌also in the running.

"I’ve never liked talking too much about myself. The only thing I’d say is that last season was incredible, both personally and for the team," Kane ⁠told ​Spanish outlet Marca ⁠in an interview published on Friday. "It was, by far, the best season of my life."

Kane ⁠said he was proud of his tally of 73 goals, which was the ​highest since Lionel Messi netted a record 82 times in 2011-12 ⁠but that it might not be enough to claim the mantle as the world's best ⁠player. "I’m ​extremely proud of that ... but the Ballon d’Or isn't in my hands. It depends on the people who vote. As far as I’m ⁠concerned, last season is in the past.

"Now I’m focused on this one ⁠and I’m looking ⁠forward to seeing what else I can achieve." The winner will be announced at the official awards ceremony on October ‌26.

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