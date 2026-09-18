Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Thailand's rise as a major automotive and electronics manufacturing hub shows how foreign investment and global value chains can accelerate industrialisation. But a study involving researchers affiliated with the World Bank's Development Research Group, Paris School of Economics, CEPR, i-MIP and the Asian Development Bank finds that Thailand now faces a harder challenge: converting manufacturing strength into deeper domestic technological capabilities.

The study, "Innovation Is Not Enough: Complementary Capabilities and Export Upgrading," finds that technological knowledge is associated with stronger export performance, particularly in digital products and semiconductors. However, patents and research spending alone cannot deliver industrial upgrading. Skilled workers, efficient logistics, customs systems, testing facilities, internationally recognised certification, predictable policies and strong supplier relationships are critical to turning innovation into competitive exports.

Thailand's Factory Strength Still Hides a Technology Gap

Thailand has developed extensive capabilities in automotive and electronics manufacturing, supported by foreign investment, supplier networks and integration into international production systems. But its locally recorded technological knowledge remains modest compared with global leaders.

Thailand ranks 49th globally in total patent citations. It performs better in digital technologies at 39th, compared with 45th in electric-vehicle technologies and 47th in semiconductors.

Its relative strengths include applied technologies such as thermal management, vehicle fittings, power electronics, electrical connectors, communications hardware and printed circuits. Weaknesses are more evident in batteries and energy storage, electric propulsion, advanced computing and semiconductor processes.

For policymakers, this creates an important distinction between producing advanced goods and possessing the technology behind them. A country can manufacture and export sophisticated products while remaining dependent on imported components, intellectual property and foreign engineering expertise.

Why Skills and Logistics Matter as Much as Innovation

The global analysis shows that technological knowledge has a stronger association with export performance in technology-intensive industries.

Using citation stocks, the estimated innovation slope for log exports is 0.020 among non-priority products but rises to 0.078 for the combined group of EV, semiconductor and digital products. For structural export capability, the corresponding figures are 0.017 and 0.061.

Digital products show the strongest additional innovation-export gradient at 0.089, followed by semiconductors at 0.055, broad EV products at 0.050 and narrowly defined EV products at 0.040 in the log-export estimates.

But the EV findings become less robust under alternative statistical methods. This means higher EV production should not automatically be treated as evidence that Thailand is acquiring deeper EV technology.

Human capital makes a substantial difference. Moving from relatively low to high levels of human capital increases the additional innovation-export gradient from 0.018 to 0.036 for narrow EV products, 0.029 to 0.059 for semiconductors and 0.061 to 0.088 for digital products.

Logistics is particularly important for EVs, where the gradient moves from -0.002 under relatively weak logistics conditions to 0.031 under stronger conditions.

Thai Companies Expose the Hidden Barriers to Upgrading

A diagnostic survey of 27 Thai EV and electronics producers provides further insight. Around 74% of participating companies export, import or do both, while 63% report downstream activities among their principal outputs.

Dependence on international partners is significant. Half of surveyed firms identify an international manufacturer or processor as their largest customer, while half receive at least 75% of their sales from their largest client. About 70.3% collaborate on innovation with foreign partners.

Foreign partnerships can provide technology, knowledge, standards and access to global markets. But excessive dependence on individual customers or technology providers can also make domestic companies vulnerable if buyers relocate production or change suppliers.

Companies identify practical barriers beyond tariffs. Customs or clearance time is reported by 39% of firms, testing or certification delays or lack of recognition by 37%, documentation and permits by 33%, transport and logistics costs by 29%, and rules of origin by 25%.

These findings show why industrial policy cannot focus only on investment incentives and R&D subsidies. Customs agencies, universities, technical institutes, standards bodies, transport authorities and private-sector organisations all influence technological upgrading.

Turning Foreign Investment Into Lasting Domestic Capability

For Thailand, the next stage should be about extracting more knowledge and capability from its existing manufacturing ecosystem. Strengths in power electronics, thermal systems, connectors, communications hardware, and printed circuits could provide a foundation for expansion into related higher-value activities.

Moving deeper into batteries, propulsion, advanced computing, semiconductor processes and design will require specialised technical skills, supplier development, stronger testing and certification infrastructure, research-industry partnerships and opportunities for Thai firms to learn from international buyers.

Development partners can support this transition through financing and technical assistance for vocational education, engineering skills, digital customs, logistics infrastructure, laboratories, international standards and supplier-development programmes.

For private-sector stakeholders, the transition presents both opportunities and risks. Firms that build engineering capabilities, improve quality systems, obtain recognised certifications and diversify customers could capture more value from changing global industries. Businesses dependent on a single foreign buyer, imported technology or basic assembly contracts may face greater vulnerability.

The study cautions that its findings show associations rather than causal effects, while the 27-firm survey is not nationally representative. Patent data also cannot capture every form of innovation.

Still, its central development message is clear: Thailand does not need to manufacture every technology domestically. Foreign investors and international knowledge will remain important. The priority is ensuring that global value-chain participation leaves behind stronger workers, suppliers, engineering capabilities and institutions. For Thailand and other middle-income economies, attracting factories is increasingly only the beginning; the bigger challenge is turning production into technological capability that can sustain productivity, exports and long-term economic growth.