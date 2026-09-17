Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

For people working in Ethiopia's leather, textile and garment factories, the way a supervisor communicates, handles disagreements, or assigns responsibilities can shape the entire working day. More than 650 managers and supervisors, alongside workers including people with disabilities, are expected to benefit from leadership training designed to improve those everyday interactions, following a three-day workshop for 23 SCORE trainers in Adama from 7 to 9 September 2026.

The International Labour Organization organised the workshop under its Japan-funded programme, "Strengthening Climate Resilient Leather, Textile and Garment Industry in Ethiopia". Trainers will take the practical tools and teaching approaches into enterprises, helping managers lead their teams more effectively and giving workers opportunities to understand leadership principles and contribute to solving workplace problems.

Bringing Real Factory Challenges Into Training

Poor communication, disagreements between workers and managers, weak delegation and pressure to meet production targets were among the challenges participants explored through role plays, group discussions, interactive exercises and case studies. High staff turnover, skills shortages, limited resources and difficulties managing diverse teams added to the picture of workplaces where stronger leadership could make a meaningful difference to daily operations.

Using Better Work leadership training modules and tools, the sessions encouraged participants to adapt their leadership approach to the abilities, needs and circumstances of their teams. Middle managers received particular attention because they connect senior management with workers, making their decisions and communication central to employee engagement and factory performance. Workers will receive support to build their awareness of these principles and become more involved in addressing the problems they encounter.

Making Disability Inclusion Part of Everyday Leadership

Workers with disabilities will be deliberately included in the enterprise training, with trainers preparing to address barriers that can limit participation and prevent employees from using their abilities fully. Helen Gebremariam of the Kaizen Excellence Centre plans to bring interactive workplace scenarios into factories, combining stronger communication, active listening, constructive feedback and collaborative conflict management with attention to language and attitudes that can exclude people with disabilities.

Nabon Elias of SCORE PLC intends to encourage managers to recognise each worker's capabilities and potential, supported by inclusive communication, reasonable accommodation, accessible working practices, non-discrimination and fair allocation of responsibilities. Awel Kassaw plans to train supervisors in the Kaizen principle of "jidoka", described as automation with a human touch, and apply it to inclusion. His commitments include psychological safety audits related to people with disabilities, and role plays that create space for constructive conversations between employees and management.

Taking the Lessons From Adama Onto Factory Floors

The next stage depends on the 23 trainers putting these approaches into practice across leather, textile and garment enterprises, reaching more than 650 managers and supervisors as well as workers. Training will focus on communicating clearly, delegating tasks fairly, managing conflict and responding to everyday challenges, with the participation of workers with disabilities treated as an integral part of workplace improvement. The planned rollout moves the programme from preparing trainers to supporting changes in how teams work together.

Leadership development sits within a wider effort to help Ethiopia's industries respond to climate pressures and improve working conditions. The programme supports energy-efficient production, climate risk management, stronger occupational safety and health systems and measures to prevent heat stress. Better leadership can support these efforts by helping managers listen to workers, recognise different needs and organise practical improvements that strengthen productivity, inclusion and resilience.