Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 15:51 IST
Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

​Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday ​that Warren Buffett, ‌its former ​CEO and the world's most revered investor, has been named chairman emeritus, effective immediately.

"Father ‌Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me," Buffett, 96, wrote in a letter to shareholders. The conglomerate named ‌his son, Howard Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as ‌chairman.

"As Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to offer his valued judgment and perspective," ⁠Berkshire ​said in ⁠a statement. Buffett transformed the company from a struggling textile business into an ⁠investment giant worth more than $1 trillion.

Known for his long-term strategy ​and focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Buffett ⁠delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets, making him a trusted steward of ⁠capital. Earlier ​this year, he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire, handing the reins to his longtime lieutenant Greg Abel.

"The ⁠culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at ⁠the heart ⁠of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian," Abel said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?
Blog

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and ...

Thailand
2
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
3
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
4
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Housing Boom to Resilience: Why Today's Building Choices Will Shape Global Risk to 2100

Can Thailand Turn Its Manufacturing Powerhouse Into a Global Technology and Innovation Leader?

Ageing Without Security: Why Developing Countries Must Rethink Jobs, Pensions and Skills

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026