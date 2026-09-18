At least 16 killed in suicide attack on police facility in northwest Pakistan

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 16:05 IST
At least 16 killed in suicide attack on police facility in northwest Pakistan

At least ​16 people, including five police ​personnel, were killed ‌in northwest Pakistan ​on Friday after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility ‌as people were praying at a mosque inside, police said.

The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kohat city, with the vehicle ramming into ‌an outer wall of the police facility and gunmen who ‌accompanied it opening fire, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said. It was a suicide attack, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The blast occurred ⁠close to ​a mosque ⁠where the police personnel, their family members, and other civilians were offering Friday prayers, ⁠a police statement said.

A gun battle was still raging between police ​and the attackers, and one assailant wearing an explosives-laden vest had ⁠been killed, the statement said. The interior ministry said the "cowardly actions" of the attackers ⁠could ​not weaken the "nation's firm resolve".

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has risen sharply in recent months, targeting mainly the military ⁠and police. Islamabad says the militants use safe havens in Afghanistan to train ⁠and plan ⁠attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government has denied the charge and said militancy is Pakistan's domestic problem.

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