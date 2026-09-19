Air India flight from Delhi to Kathmandu diverted back after reporting “technical issues”

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu was diverted back to Delhi after reporting technical issues near Nepali airspace. The aircraft, flight AI219, turned around from Lucknow, though passenger details and further information remain unconfirmed.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 17:21 IST
Air India flight from Delhi to Kathmandu diverted back after reporting “technical issues”
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu has been diverted back to Delhi after reporting “technical issues”, an official at Kathmandu Airport informed ANI. The Air India flight, which had approached Nepali airspace, was diverted back to Delhi after encountering a technical issue, an official at Tribhuvan International Airport confirmed to ANI.

“The aircraft was about to enter Nepali airspace, but it got diverted from the airspace above Lucknow after reporting technical issues. The details are yet to be confirmed and briefed,” the official told ANI. The Air India flight with call sign AI219, which was diverted, is a passenger aircraft whose passenger details are not known yet. The aircraft, model A320-214, had departed from New Delhi for Kathmandu at 2:42 pm (IST) and was scheduled to arrive in the Nepali capital at 4:30 pm (NPT).

Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport has not issued any statement about the diversion of the flight. (ANI)

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