Following is a summary of current ​sports news briefs.

Tigers ​wipe out 6-run ‌deficit, knock ​White Sox out of first place

Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and ‌Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from ‌six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox ‌11-8 on Friday. The loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat the Athletics 5-3 on ⁠Friday.

Mixed ​Martial Arts-Van ⁠dominates Pantoja to retain flyweight belt in UFC 331

Joshua Van put ⁠on a striking masterclass to secure a unanimous decision win over ​Alexandre Pantoja to retain his flyweight title in UFC ⁠331 in Los Angeles, as the 24-year-old from Myanmar settled the ⁠score ​with the former champion after their first fight ended with a freak injury. Pantoja had suffered an accidental elbow ⁠dislocation 26 seconds into their first fight in December last year, ⁠resulting ⁠in Van becoming the UFC flyweight champion without an outright win over the Brazilian, who had ‌reigned ‌over the division for over ​two years.