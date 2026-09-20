Two dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital

Two ‌people died ​in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region and an oil refinery in Russia's capital ‌was hit, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy ‌infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on ‌Monday that they had agreed to stop. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks had been thwarted with Russia ⁠downing ​more than 1,600 ⁠drones since Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

Several drones reached the premises of ⁠the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, Sobyanin said, adding there ​were no casualties in the city. "The unprecedented attack was clearly planned ⁠with the aim of disrupting the elections," he said. "The adversary failed to achieve this."

Ukraine ⁠has ​not commented on the attacks. Both sides say they do not target civilians. In the wider Moscow region, in addition to ⁠the two deaths, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey ⁠apartment block ⁠in the Ramenskoye district and a number of homes were damaged, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov.