North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, Japan says

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 12:14 IST
North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, Japan says

​North Korea launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile into ‌the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, Japan's defence ministry said.

South Korea's defence ministry said ‌the rival North had fired an unidentified projectile. ‌Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it had come down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. A day earlier, North Korea dismissed a resolution ⁠by ​the UN nuclear ⁠watchdog against Pyongyang's nuclear programme, in a statement through state ⁠media.

Pyongyang last week also condemned a US-led naval drill including ​South Korea and Japan, which ran from August ⁠29 to September 10 near Guam. North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, ⁠the ​influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Friday blamed US-led military drills for "ever-worsening" tensions ⁠on the Korean Peninsula and vowed no change in the ⁠country's course ⁠to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

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