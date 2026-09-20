The ​head ​of Russia's ‌election commission said ​on Sunday that ‌a drone attack on a civilian bus had killed two ‌people, including an election ‌official, in a Russian-controlled part of Kherson region in ⁠Ukraine, ​RIA ⁠news agency reported.

Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman ⁠Ella Pamfilova was speaking at ​a briefing on the ⁠final day of a ⁠parliamentary election ​that President Vladimir Putin has cast as ⁠a test of support for ⁠Russia's ⁠war in Ukraine.