Drone strike kills two, including election official, in Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson, election chief says
The head of Russia's election commission said on Sunday that a drone attack on a civilian bus had killed two people, including an election official, in a Russian-controlled part of Kherson region in Ukraine, RIA news agency reported.
Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova was speaking at a briefing on the final day of a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.