Police arrest Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister in Lahore ahead of party's planned march

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 16:40 IST
Police arrest Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister in Lahore ahead of party's planned march

‌Police arrested ​Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan ‌at her house in Lahore, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab spokesman said on Sunday, ahead of a planned protest march ‌by the party on September 27. A notification issued ‌by Lahore's district administration said she has been arrested and sent to jail for 30 days.

"According to intelligence reports, her ⁠presence ​at any public ⁠place will pose a grave threat to public safety," ⁠the district administration said. Imran Khan's party has organised a march ​to Islamabad next week demanding his release.

Pakistan's Interior Minister ⁠Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that the government would do ⁠everything ​it could to stop the protest march. A close aide to Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, described the ⁠arrest of Khan's sister as "absolutely despicable".

"The fear of the 27th ⁠protest is ⁠clearly taking its toll," Bukhari added.

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