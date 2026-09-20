European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 17:23 IST
European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

The European Commissioner for the ​Mediterranean said on Sunday that ​she discussed the European Union's ‌relationship with ​Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Dubravka Suica said in ‌a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel "relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed ‌and functioning Palestinian Authority".

When it comes to Gaza, "I focused on the ‌urgent need to advance early recovery," she said, adding that "our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground". The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded ⁠partners ​launched an initiative ⁠to help fund Gaza's early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating ⁠critical infrastructure and strengthening governance.

The EU has criticised Israel's conduct in the war in ​Gaza while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself. It has also criticised ⁠Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, widely viewed as illegal under international ⁠law ​and as an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state. But the EU's 27 member states are divided, with some highly ⁠critical of Israel and others maintaining close ties.

Saar said in June that ⁠he was ⁠severing "all contact" with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over what he said were remarks attributed to her comparing ‌Israel to ‌apartheid-era South Africa.

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