Ongoing attack on remote voting systems has not affected election in Moscow, RIA cites election official 

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 17:48 IST
Ongoing attack on remote voting systems has not affected election in Moscow, RIA cites election official 

​Voting on ​the ‌final day ​of Russia's parliamentary election ‌is proceeding as normal in Moscow despite ongoing large-scale ‌hacking attempts on ‌the capital's remote voting system and voter list, RIA ⁠news ​agency ⁠cited a city election official ⁠as saying on Sunday.

Russian ​electoral officials first said ⁠on Saturday that Moscow's online ⁠voting ​system was under cyberattack, but described ⁠the situation as being ⁠under ⁠control.

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