Ongoing attack on remote voting systems has not affected election in Moscow, RIA cites election official
Voting on the final day of Russia's parliamentary election is proceeding as normal in Moscow despite ongoing large-scale hacking attempts on the capital's remote voting system and voter list, RIA news agency cited a city election official as saying on Sunday.
Russian electoral officials first said on Saturday that Moscow's online voting system was under cyberattack, but described the situation as being under control.