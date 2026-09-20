Motorcycling-Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 18:31 IST
Motorcycling-Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria

​Pedro Acosta ​claimed the first ‌MotoGP victory ​of his career in the Austrian Grand ‌Prix on Sunday, bouncing back from his sprint-race crash to beat world championship ‌leader Jorge Martin at KTM's home ‌Red Bull Ring circuit. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who qualified third before crashing out while leading ⁠Saturday's ​sprint, seized ⁠the lead from polesitter Martin on lap ⁠nine of the 28-lap race and never ​looked back.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium. Seven-time ⁠MotoGP champion Marc Marquez endured a frustrating ⁠weekend ​as Ducati lacked the outright pace of the Aprilias. The ⁠reigning MotoGP champion qualified second but slipped back ⁠on ⁠the opening lap and finished fifth.

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