Motorcycling-Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria

​Pedro Acosta ​claimed the first ‌MotoGP victory ​of his career in the Austrian Grand ‌Prix on Sunday, bouncing back from his sprint-race crash to beat world championship ‌leader Jorge Martin at KTM's home ‌Red Bull Ring circuit. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who qualified third before crashing out while leading ⁠Saturday's ​sprint, seized ⁠the lead from polesitter Martin on lap ⁠nine of the 28-lap race and never ​looked back.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium. Seven-time ⁠MotoGP champion Marc Marquez endured a frustrating ⁠weekend ​as Ducati lacked the outright pace of the Aprilias. The ⁠reigning MotoGP champion qualified second but slipped back ⁠on ⁠the opening lap and finished fifth.