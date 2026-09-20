Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mural of rapper Macklemore ​painted in Gaza after Sheeran tour furore

Artists in ​Gaza have painted a mural of ‌Macklemore wrapped in ​a Palestinian flag on a huge slab of concrete in the ruins of Gaza City, after the US rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's upcoming tour ‌for calling for a "Free Palestine". The mural, on a slab that leans against ruined buildings surrounded by rubble, depicts the "Thrift Shop" rapper raising a fist in the air.

US fashion council CEO Kolb resigns after clash with runway show protesters

Steven Kolb resigned as ‌head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Friday, days after coming under fire for physically ‌restraining animal rights activists at a New York Fashion Week runway show. "After twenty years leading the CFDA, I have made the difficult decision to step down as CEO and President," Kolb said in a post on his Substack.

More Chinese films fill TIFF theaters as Canada-China ties warm

The ⁠Toronto ​International Film Festival featured more Chinese-language ⁠and China-produced films than last year, as diplomatic ties between Canada and China showed signs of improvement following a meeting between Prime Minister ⁠Mark Carney and President Xi Jinping and as Asian filmmakers try to reach new audiences. A review of TIFF selections showed Mainland China and ​Hong Kong productions represented six titles in 2026, a rise from three at last year's festival. Many ⁠of the films were sold out.

Duncan Sheik, Tony-winning composer of 'Spring Awakening,' dies at 56

Duncan Sheik, the Tony-winning Broadway composer who transitioned from chart-topping singer-songwriter to ⁠the creative ​force behind the Broadway musical "Spring Awakening", died on Thursday at age 56, according to a post on his Instagram account on Friday. Sheik died in New York due to cardiac arrest, his mother, Suzanne Sheik, told the ⁠New York Times. Sheik's team did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Ed Sheeran calls Israel's treatment of Gazans 'unjustifiable,' ⁠apologizes for Macklemore controversy

Pop ⁠star Ed Sheeran apologized on Saturday for his handling of a controversy that erupted this week when rapper Macklemore was removed as an opening act over comments on the ‌occupied Palestinian territories. Breaking ‌his silence on the issue, the British singer decried Israel's treatment ​of residents in Gaza as "unjustifiable."