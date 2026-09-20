Indonesia continues search for hundreds missing in capsized ship

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 19:48 IST
Indonesia continues search for hundreds missing in capsized ship

Indonesian authorities will continue ‌searching on Monday for more than a hundred people still missing after a passenger ship sank in the Java Sea last week, with the confirmed death toll now ‌at 10, its rescue agency said on Sunday.

The passenger ship, Virgo Transport ‌8, was carrying 243 people, including 30 crew members, when it capsized in bad weather early on September 13 during a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. "Hopefully ⁠the ​weather at the ⁠site will be favorable (tomorrow)...so more victims trapped inside the ship can be evacuated," said I Putu ⁠Sudayana, an official at the national rescue agency in a press conference.

Sunday's operation was ​hampered by strong currents, he said. On Monday, the agency will send a remotely ⁠operated vehicle into the vessel to help guide the divers during the operation, Putu added.

The divers recovered ⁠on ​Sunday one more body from inside the ship's hull, after finding three victims on Friday. Following the latest operation, 125 passengers remained unaccounted for and ⁠108 people had survived. The rescue agency has extended for a week the recovery operation ⁠due to the ⁠large number of missing people and because the salvage operation to right the ship is expected to take time, authorities said ‌on ‌Saturday.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources s...

Global
2
Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Saudi civil defence issues alert over potential danger in Riyadh

Global
3
Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

Global
4
Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office says

Foreign hackers targeted Colorado water systems in August, governor's office...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026