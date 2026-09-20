Minneapolis Federal Reserve President ​Neel Kashkari said ​on Sunday ‌that inflation ​is too high and is affecting all aspects of the ‌US economy, not just oil prices. "So even if we strip out energy, which is really volatile, and strip ‌out food -- they matter a lot -- but ‌in terms of where the economy is going, inflation is still too high," Kashkari told Fox News' "Sunday Morning ⁠Futures" ​program. "We're going ⁠to do our part, and then hopefully we will get ⁠some help from other sectors, sectors of the economy, ​as things go back to normal."

Kashkari supported ⁠the unanimous vote last week to raise interest rates by ⁠a ​quarter percentage point to 3.75%-4.00%. He was one of three officials to dissent at ⁠the Fed's prior meeting in favor of a hike ⁠when ⁠the majority of the Federal Open Market Committee then opted to leave rates ‌unchanged. (Reporting ‌By Dan Burns and ​Doina Chiacu)