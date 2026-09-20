Far-right tops another German state election as Merz fights for survival, exit polls show
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) took first place in state elections in northeastern Germany on Sunday, exit polls showed, boosting the far-right party’s national momentum as conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz fights for political survival. The AfD was set to win 37% in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats on 35.5% and far in front of Merz’s conservatives, who got 5.5% and barely crossed the threshold to enter the state parliament, according to exit polls on ARD public television.
But the far-right party is unlikely to govern as the other main parties rule out working with it. If confirmed, Sunday’s result would be the worst in any state election for Merz’s party since 1949. It would also be another first-place finish at state level in a month for the AfD party, which is shunned by mainstream parties but is topping national opinion polls.
In another election in the capital Berlin that also took place on Sunday, the far-left Linke party was on 24.5%, while Merz’s conservatives were on 20% and the AfD also gained in strength, hitting 16%. Sunday's results may not prove a knock-out blow for Merz, who last week received backing from eight conservative state premiers.
But his low approval ratings, unpopular reforms and the triumph of the AfD in an earlier state election in Saxony-Anhalt have left his future in the balance. Merz has called a party meeting for Sunday to discuss the way forward. (Additional reporting by James Mackenzie and Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Ros Russell and Helen Popper)