Far-right tops another German state election as Merz fights for survival, exit polls show 

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 21:42 IST
Far-right tops another German state election as Merz fights for survival, exit polls show 

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) ​took first place in ‌state elections ​in northeastern Germany on Sunday, exit polls showed, boosting the far-right party’s national momentum as conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz fights ‌for political survival. The AfD was set to win 37% in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats on 35.5% and far in front of Merz’s ‌conservatives, who got 5.5% and barely crossed the threshold to enter the state parliament, ‌according to exit polls on ARD public television.

But the far-right party is unlikely to govern as the other main parties rule out working with it. If confirmed, Sunday’s result would be the ⁠worst in ​any state election for ⁠Merz’s party since 1949. It would also be another first-place finish at state level in a month ⁠for the AfD party, which is shunned by mainstream parties but is topping national opinion polls.

In ​another election in the capital Berlin that also took place on Sunday, the ⁠far-left Linke party was on 24.5%, while Merz’s conservatives were on 20% and the AfD also ⁠gained ​in strength, hitting 16%. Sunday's results may not prove a knock-out blow for Merz, who last week received backing from eight conservative state premiers.

But his low approval ratings, ⁠unpopular reforms and the triumph of the AfD in an earlier state election in Saxony-Anhalt have ⁠left his ⁠future in the balance. Merz has called a party meeting for Sunday to discuss the way forward. (Additional reporting by James Mackenzie ‌and Rachel ‌More; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Ros Russell ​and Helen Popper)

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