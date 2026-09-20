Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Zverev leads Germany into Davis Cup ​Final 8, Spain also through

Newly crowned US Open champion ​Alexander Zverev sent Germany into the Davis Cup ‌Final ​8 as he eased past Croatia's Dino Prizmic to secure his side an unassailable 3-1 lead in Halle on Sunday while Spain also progressed. Britain ensured they will be one of the eight ‌nations to compete for the trophy over six days in Bologna in November as they comfortably beat Ecuador 4-0.

Athletics-Kenya's Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record by a second

Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a second off the women-only half-marathon world record when she won the World Athletics ‌Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping the clock at one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds. Ngetich, who also broke the women-only ‌10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning in the Danish capital and led till the end, finishing 50 seconds before compatriot Veronica Loleo, who came in second.

Tigers wipe out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place

Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single ⁠and Riley Greene ​followed with a two-run homer ⁠in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The loss ⁠dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat the Athletics 5-3 on Friday.

Mixed Martial Arts-Van dominates Pantoja to ​retain flyweight belt in UFC 331

Joshua Van put on a striking masterclass to secure a unanimous decision win over Alexandre Pantoja ⁠to retain his flyweight title in UFC 331 in Los Angeles, as the 24-year-old from Myanmar settled the score with the former champion after their first fight ended ⁠with ​a freak injury. Pantoja had suffered an accidental elbow dislocation 26 seconds into their first fight in December last year, resulting in Van becoming the UFC flyweight champion without an outright win over the Brazilian, who had reigned over the division for over two ⁠years.

Francisco Alvarez's blast ignites Mets rout of Phillies

Francisco Alvarez had two hits Saturday, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, as ⁠the host New York Mets routed ⁠the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Mets (71-84), who have won the middle two games of the four-game series. Brett Baty had ‌two hits, including ‌a run-scoring single, while Benge, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette each had ​RBI singles during a four-run eighth.