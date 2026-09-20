‌The ​death toll from an overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region rose to four, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said ‌on Sunday.

In Kyiv itself, Russian drone attacks persisted throughout the day, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko reporting one injured. Drone fragments fell in various districts in the capital. Outside the capital, a mother and ‌her two 3-year-old children were killed in Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit ‌a private home, the emergency service said.

Russian officials have not released a statement in response Kyiv's statement on the attack. Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko said a girl died in hospital after a separate drone strike ⁠in ​another district.

Tkachenko said the ⁠region endured more than a day of hostile attacks, with 31 sites damaged in five districts. The southwestern Fastiv ⁠district sustained the most damage, with 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds ​of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles, he added.

Russia has been attacking the capital Kyiv ⁠and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks. In Kramatorsk, local officials said one person died ⁠in ​one of several bouts of shelling. Kramatorsk is one of the "fortress cities" on eastern Donetsk Region repeatedly targeted by Russia in the slow advance through the region of its ⁠forces.

In Moldova, on Ukraine's western border, the Foreign Ministry denounced what it said was an ⁠overnight drone intrusion north ⁠of the capital Chisinau. Moldova's pro-Western government denounces Russia's invasion of Ukraine and numerous instances of drones it identified as Russian passing into ‌its airspace.