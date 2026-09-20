Suspects in 2021 killing of Haitian president flown to U.S. to face trial

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 23:25 IST
Suspects in 2021 killing of Haitian president flown to U.S. to face trial

A military ​plane whisked 18 suspects in the ​2021 killing of Haitian President Jovenel ‌Moises out ​of Haiti and flew them to the United States on Sunday, according to Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. ‌District Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

"Today marks the next major phase in our pursuit of accountability for the assassination," Quiñones said in a statement posted on social media. In May, ‌four South Florida men were convicted of plotting to kill the Haitian president ‌by hiring mercenaries to assassinate him at his Port-au-Prince home.

Prosecutors argued during the nine-week trial in a Miami federal court that the men assembled two dozen former Colombian soldiers and supplied them with money, guns, ⁠ammunition ​and tactical vests in a ⁠conspiracy to kill Moise. The 53-year-old president was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence in ⁠the hills above Port-au-Prince, a killing that left a gaping political vacuum in the Caribbean ​nation and emboldened powerful gangs.

The killing has prompted multiple investigations and indictments in Haiti and ⁠the United States, while giving rise to competing theories over who ordered the assassination and why. On Sunday, ⁠Quiñones ​said that 30 people had been indicted in connection to the crime.

In Haiti, prominent human rights activist Pierre Espérance, said that the transfer of the 18 suspects ⁠to the U.S. was a "disgrace for the Haitian justice system." The executive director of the ⁠National Human ⁠Rights Defense Network, Espérance also called for an overhaul of the judicial system to allow such complicated cases to be tried inside Haiti.

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Public Sector Modernization Faces Setbacks as Ambitious Reforms Struggle on the Ground

Bangladesh’s Job Market at a Crossroads as Rapid Growth Fails to Deliver Enough Employment

Kenya’s SMaRT Experiment Could Reshape How Courts Match Mediators with Thousands of Cases

Why Food Tax Exemptions May Fail the Poor: Lessons From Papua New Guinea’s VAT Experiment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026