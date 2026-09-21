Brazil's Lula meets Mamdani in New York ahead of major elections

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 23:35 IST
Brazil's Lula meets Mamdani in New York ahead of major elections

Brazilian President ​Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met ​New York City Mayor ‌Zohran Mamdani ​on Monday for a first chat between two of the biggest names of the political left in the ‌Americas ahead of key elections in both Brazil and the United States.

Lula is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly and received Mamdani in an ‌Upper East Side house that serves as the residence and office of ‌the Brazilian representation to the UN. Lula said in a brief declaration to reporters after the meeting that the two talked about problems that are common to both countries, particularly the rising cost ⁠of ​living.

Mamdani said he ⁠would take inspiration from the Brazilian, who had implemented social programs for the poor in Brazil, ⁠as he seeks to improve conditions for New Yorkers facing financial pressure for things like ​groceries and rent. Lula is running for a fourth non-consecutive mandate as Brazil's ⁠president with the first round of the vote taking place on October 4. Most polls show ⁠him ​tied with right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of the former President Jair Bolsonaro and an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Mamdani has been ⁠a central figure in the Democratic Party in the US as the country heads ⁠to a ⁠key mid-term election in November that could change the Congress composition towards a larger representation for the Democrats. Lula and Mamdani exchanged ‌soccer jerseys ‌after the meeting.

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