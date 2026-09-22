Soccer-Infantino says he is open to talks over FIFA reform
FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed an outside review of how the governing body makes major decisions on Monday, acknowledging in a letter to members that its handling of a now-abandoned investment plan had caused concern.
"First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents in a letter seen by Reuters. He also said he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders on strengthening FIFA's decision-making.