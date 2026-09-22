Soccer-Infantino says he is open to talks over FIFA reform 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‌proposed an outside review of how the governing body makes major decisions on Monday, acknowledging in a letter ⁠to ​members that ⁠its handling of a now-abandoned investment plan had caused ⁠concern.

"First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes ​to commission an independent external review of ⁠FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and ⁠recommend ​potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents ⁠in a letter seen by Reuters. He also said he ⁠would ⁠propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders on strengthening FIFA's decision-making.