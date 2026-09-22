Polo strengthens into hurricane, threatening Mexico's Pacific resort towns
Polo strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast into a hurricane on Monday and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major storm, threatening floods, dangerous surf and strong wind gusts in coastal states and near major beach resorts.
Around mid-day locally (1800 GMT), Polo was located some 270 miles (435 km) south-southeast of port city Manzanillo and 190 miles (305 km) south-southwest of tourist town Zihuatanejo, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h), the US National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters said the storm could become a major hurricane by Tuesday and continue strengthening through midweek. While its core is expected to remain offshore, the storm is likely to lash parts of southwestern Mexico with torrential rain and hazardous seas.
The NHC said coastal parts of Guerrero and Michoacan states could receive 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain through Thursday, with isolated totals of up to 12 inches (30 cm), raising the risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas. Private forecaster AccuWeather said the storm's reach could extend out toward tourist hubs including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, while southern Baja California Sur, including the Los Cabos area, could also see rough surf and strong gusts later this week.
Accuweather also warned that tropical moisture from Mexico is expected to push north through the rest of the week, threatening flash floods in the US Southwest.