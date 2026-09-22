Polo strengthens into hurricane, threatening Mexico's Pacific resort towns

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 00:39 IST
Polo strengthens into hurricane, threatening Mexico's Pacific resort towns

Polo strengthened off ​Mexico's Pacific coast into a ‌hurricane on ​Monday and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major storm, threatening floods, dangerous surf and strong ‌wind gusts in coastal states and near major beach resorts.

Around mid-day locally (1800 GMT), Polo was located some 270 miles (435 km) south-southeast of port city Manzanillo and 190 miles (305 km) ‌south-southwest of tourist town Zihuatanejo, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 ‌km/h), the US National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters said the storm could become a major hurricane by Tuesday and continue strengthening through midweek. While its core is expected to remain offshore, the ⁠storm is ​likely to lash parts ⁠of southwestern Mexico with torrential rain and hazardous seas.

The NHC said coastal parts of Guerrero ⁠and Michoacan states could receive 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain ​through Thursday, with isolated totals of up to 12 inches (30 cm), raising the ⁠risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas. Private forecaster AccuWeather said the storm's reach ⁠could extend ​out toward tourist hubs including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, while southern Baja California Sur, including the Los Cabos area, could also see rough ⁠surf and strong gusts later this week.

Accuweather also warned that tropical moisture from Mexico is ⁠expected to ⁠push north through the rest of the week, threatening flash floods in the US Southwest.

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