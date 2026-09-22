European ​Union ‌countries are continuing ​deliberations on a ‌proposed deal what would lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires ‌Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman ‌but ensure thousands of other individuals and organisations ⁠remain ​sanctioned, ⁠diplomats said on Monday.

One EU ⁠diplomat, speaking on ​condition of anonymity, said ambassadors ⁠from the EU's 27 ⁠member ​countries would resume talks in Brussels with ⁠the aim of reaching ⁠an ⁠agreement on Tuesday morning.