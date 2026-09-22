EU continues talks on renewal of Russia sanctions, diplomats say
European Union countries are continuing deliberations on a proposed deal what would lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman but ensure thousands of other individuals and organisations remain sanctioned, diplomats said on Monday.
One EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said ambassadors from the EU's 27 member countries would resume talks in Brussels with the aim of reaching an agreement on Tuesday morning.