Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 02:06 IST
Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy met US CIA ‌chief ​John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland, two people familiar with the matter said. The meeting took place ‌on Monday, one of the sources said. The other source said the pair spoke informally while their planes were being refueled without specifying a date. ‌Both sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, declined to disclose ‌details of their conversation.

The meeting happened as Zelenskiy was traveling to New York to take part in the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. Ratcliffe ⁠was ​on his way ⁠back from meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, one source said. Ratcliffe's meeting with Zelenskiy ⁠comes less than a month since the CIA chief traveled to Moscow to ​meet with Russia's top intelligence officials.

Neither Ratcliffe nor the CIA have ⁠publicly disclosed what was discussed in Moscow. One of the sources, who confirmed the Zelenskiy meeting ⁠to ​Reuters, said Ratcliffe had been in Moscow to discuss Ukraine, but they declined to elaborate. The New York Times reported last month ⁠that Ratcliffe used his trip to share his bleak assessment of the state ⁠of the Russian ⁠war against Ukraine and to urge the Russians to cut a deal before their position weakens.

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