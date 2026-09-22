British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 02:11 IST
British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base

British ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke with ​his Mauritian counterpart, Navin ‌Ramgoolam, on Monday, ​pledging to work towards a resolution over the disputed status of a U.S.-British military base ‌on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

Britain last year agreed a deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than two ‌centuries of control, while retaining a 99-year lease over its biggest island, Diego ‌Garcia, and its strategic military base. But the legislation required to implement the agreement was paused because of opposition from the United States with U.S. President Donald Trump describing the ⁠deal ​earlier this year ⁠as a "big mistake".

"The prime minister underlined his commitment to working with Mauritius and the United ⁠States on a way forward that secures the operation of the base and protects ​UK national security," according to a readout of the call from ⁠Downing Street. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and said their foreign ministers should meet ⁠at ​the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week, the statement said.

While Britain has already signed the treaty with Mauritius, the bill needed ⁠to enact the handover has yet to complete its passage through the British ⁠parliament. Under the ⁠deal negotiated by Burnham's predecessor, Britain would retain control of the strategically important Diego Garcia base for almost a ‌century, preserving ‌military operations there.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026