EU and Philippines agree on free trade deal

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 07:02 IST
EU and Philippines agree on free trade deal

​European ‌Commission President ​Ursula von ‌der Leyen said on ‌Tuesday that ‌she had spoken ⁠to ​Philippine President ⁠Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ⁠and that ​they had ⁠just agreed ⁠on a ​free trade ⁠deal.

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