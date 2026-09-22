EU and Philippines agree on free trade deal
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she had spoken to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and that they had just agreed on a free trade deal.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she had spoken to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and that they had just agreed on a free trade deal.
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