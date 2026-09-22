South Korea pursuing gas power plant in Texas as first US investment, lawmaker says
South Korea has decided to pursue a gas power plant in Texas as its first US investment project under a trade deal with Washington, a South Korean lawmaker told reporters on Tuesday. South Korea is also in discussions with the US on investing in two South Korean-designed APR1400 nuclear reactors as part of a larger nuclear investment project being considered, he said.
South Korea is also seeking to secure a 5% to 10% stake in US nuclear technology firm Westinghouse, he said. The lawmaker, Chung Chin-ook, was briefed by Seoul's industry ministry.