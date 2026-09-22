China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit

​China on ​Tuesday ‌added two chemicals to ​its export control list ‌for drug precursor chemicals, requiring permits for exporting them to the ‌US, Mexico and Canada, according ‌to a statement released by the commerce ministry.

The change was rolled ⁠out ​before ⁠a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠and his American counterpart, Donald ​Trump, this week in Washington. The ⁠Trump administration has repeatedly called on ⁠Beijing ​to do more to stem the flow ⁠of precursor chemicals for the deadly opioid ⁠fentanyl ⁠into the US.