China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit
China on Tuesday added two chemicals to its export control list for drug precursor chemicals, requiring permits for exporting them to the US, Mexico and Canada, according to a statement released by the commerce ministry.
The change was rolled out before a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, this week in Washington. The Trump administration has repeatedly called on Beijing to do more to stem the flow of precursor chemicals for the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.