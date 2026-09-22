South Korea says North Korea should halt DMZ fortification work, Yonhap reports
South Korea's newly appointed Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul said on Tuesday that North Korea should halt its fortification work along the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Kang told reporters after his swearing-in ceremony that he could not rule out the possibility that North Korean activities in the area may be linked to a landmine blast that injured two South Korean military personnel on Monday, Yonhap reported.