South Korea says North Korea should halt DMZ fortification work, Yonhap reports

​South ​Korea's ‌newly appointed Defence Minister ​Kang Shin-chul said ‌on Tuesday that North Korea should halt its fortification work ‌along the demilitarized ‌zone separating the two countries, according to Yonhap News ⁠Agency.

Kang ​told ⁠reporters after his swearing-in ceremony ⁠that he could not rule ​out the possibility that North ⁠Korean activities in the area ⁠may ​be linked to a landmine blast ⁠that injured two South Korean ⁠military ⁠personnel on Monday, Yonhap reported.