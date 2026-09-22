Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Soccer-Infantino says he is open to talks over FIFA reform
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent review of the world soccer body's decision-making, in a move that could help him regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial private investment plan. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.
Bears QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) is 'week-to-week'
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury is going to be a "week-to- week thing," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said Monday in a radio interview on ESPN 1000. The Ringer reported that Williams avoided serious injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and hadn't yet been ruled out for next Monday's home game against Philadelphia.