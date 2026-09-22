Following is a summary of ​current sports news ​briefs.

Soccer-Infantino says ‌he is ​open to talks over FIFA reform

FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‌has proposed an independent review of the world soccer body's decision-making, in a move that could help him ‌regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial ‌private investment plan. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of ⁠FIFA’s ​current governance ⁠framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote ⁠to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association ​presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.

Bears ⁠QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) is 'week-to-week'

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury ⁠is ​going to be a "week-to- week thing," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said Monday in a radio ⁠interview on ESPN 1000. The Ringer reported that Williams ⁠avoided ⁠serious injury in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and hadn't yet been ruled ‌out ‌for next Monday's home game ​against Philadelphia.