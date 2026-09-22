Cricket-India survive Japan scare in rain-hit T20 International

World ​champions India ‌survived a ​scare before edging out minnows Japan by two ‌runs in a Twenty20 International that was reduced to five overs per side due ‌to rain on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, ‌India's batters struggled on a placid pitch and slow outfield with only skipper Shreyas Iyer (16) ⁠managing ​a double-digit ⁠score as they posted 32-4. The home side scored ⁠30-3 in reply to fall just short ​of a memorable victory in the ⁠first T20 between the sides.

Japan had used diplomatic ⁠channels ​to line up the high-profile match against India, who planned to ⁠use the game to get used to conditions ⁠in ⁠Japan before beginning their Asian Games title defence.